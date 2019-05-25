President Trump claims he’s responsible for the “best economy in our country’s history.” Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden argues Trump lucked out by inheriting a strong economy from the “Obama-Biden administration.”

Who’s right? Did President Obama set the stage for the strong Trump economy? Or has Trump juiced the economy in ways Obama never did?

Since this debate is likely to intensify throughout the 2020 presidential campaign, Yahoo Finance ran the numbers—and we’ll settle the dispute.

Context matters. A deep recession began 13 months before Obama took office in January 2009. It officially ended in May 2009, but the unemployment rate didn’t peak until five months later. Obama started in a hole, and weak jobs, earnings and GDP data for his first term clearly reflect that.

Obama’s second term was notably better, as the economic recovery picked up steam. It strengthened further as Trump took office in 2017. Trump has done two new things that impact the economy: sign a large tax cut into law, and cut regulations. Those boosted growth in 2018, the first year the tax cuts were in effect, but the long-term impact is unclear.

Here are the numbers showing how Obama and Trump compare:

Graphic by David Foster for Yahoo Finance