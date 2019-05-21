21st May, 2019
Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni
Inspector General of Police
Louis Edet House
Force Headquarters
Abuja.
Dear Sir,
LETTER OF COMMENDATION
We are persuaded by the enormous amount of maturity, commitment,
creativity and openness you have brought to bear on the core mandate
of the Police Force which is to secure lives and property and overall
security of Nigeria and its peoples to commend you and your team of
Officers of the Nigeria Police Force.
Within the short time of your assumption of office as Inspector
General of Police, you have given the Police Force a completely new
face and image through your leadership sagacity, public relations and
creative strategic approach to fighting crimes in Nigeria. It is our
candid observation that increasing number of Nigerians is becoming
confident of giving credible information to the Police with minimum
fear of a backlash. You have proved that even in the face of paucity
of funds a patriotic leader can make a difference by the quality of
leadership he brings to bear on his assignment. We are excited about
the numerous successes of Operation Puff Adder, among other strategic
initiatives you have initiated since you assumed office.
We seize this opportunity to equally commend President Muhammadu
Buhari who approved your appointment at this critical time when
security challenges have become serious cog on the wheel of national
development and stability. We urge Mr. President to spare no effort in
providing the Police Force with the necessary tools and logistics to
continue to improve on the good works of the Police which have become
noticeable across the country.
On our own part, we shall within the limit of our capacity as a
Political Party step up public awareness on the need to co-operate and
collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force.
We urge you not to relent or rest on your oars as the security which
you have been entrusted to grapple with remains daunting.
CHIEF CHEKWAS OKORIE
NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, UPP