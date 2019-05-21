21st May, 2019

Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni

Inspector General of Police

Louis Edet House

Force Headquarters

Abuja.

Dear Sir,

LETTER OF COMMENDATION

We are persuaded by the enormous amount of maturity, commitment,

creativity and openness you have brought to bear on the core mandate

of the Police Force which is to secure lives and property and overall

security of Nigeria and its peoples to commend you and your team of

Officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Within the short time of your assumption of office as Inspector

General of Police, you have given the Police Force a completely new

face and image through your leadership sagacity, public relations and

creative strategic approach to fighting crimes in Nigeria. It is our

candid observation that increasing number of Nigerians is becoming

confident of giving credible information to the Police with minimum

fear of a backlash. You have proved that even in the face of paucity

of funds a patriotic leader can make a difference by the quality of

leadership he brings to bear on his assignment. We are excited about

the numerous successes of Operation Puff Adder, among other strategic

initiatives you have initiated since you assumed office.

We seize this opportunity to equally commend President Muhammadu

Buhari who approved your appointment at this critical time when

security challenges have become serious cog on the wheel of national

development and stability. We urge Mr. President to spare no effort in

providing the Police Force with the necessary tools and logistics to

continue to improve on the good works of the Police which have become

noticeable across the country.

On our own part, we shall within the limit of our capacity as a

Political Party step up public awareness on the need to co-operate and

collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force.

We urge you not to relent or rest on your oars as the security which

you have been entrusted to grapple with remains daunting.

CHIEF CHEKWAS OKORIE

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN, UPP