The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has clarified on the alleged lopsided promotion and remuneration saying the essence of the exercise is to improve employees’ performances.

In a statement issued by KEDCO spokesman, Mohammed Kandi, he quoted the company’s Chief Corporate Services Officer (CCSO),+ Salisu Abdulsalam as saying “Performance Management is about getting the best from people, and helping them achieve their potential.”

The CCSO insisted that, the firm was more concerned with helping individuals and teams recognize their role in contributing to the goals of KEDCO.

He further explained that 25 percent of eligible employees due for promotion have been elevated across various grades, departments and units, adding that, “a total of 592 eligible staff were short-listed for promotion interviews and 149 of them became successful.”

Mr Abdulsalam reiterated that the appraisal and promotion of KEDCO employees was an annual exercise. He added that, the last promotion was based on 2017 performance appraisal exercise, saying the 2018 process had begun.

The CCSO, who called for calmness among the KEDCO staff, insisted that, the yearly performance rating would spur employees to be hard working and goal driven.

In his remarks, the branch president of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEC), Comrade Shehu Haruna Soba, condemned the attack launched on the person of KEDCO MD/CEO, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna in some sections of the media, asserting that, Gwamna’s proven astute leadership qualities had earned him myriads of recognitions industry wide.

“The KEDCO MD/CEO was recently recognised and rewarded by the national delegate conference of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEC) for his good disposition to labour unions,” he explained.

On the promotion and remuneration of KEDCO employees, the unions had already initiated dialogue with the KEDCO management team on the possibility of wading into the contending matter.