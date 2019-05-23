“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not want a war in the region nor does it seek that, It will do what it can to prevent this war…” – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir

Attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy sector have recently elevated tensions in the Persian Gulf. The US has sent an aircraft carrier strike force, and US nonessential staff have been ordered out of their diplomatic posts in Iraq. The oil firm Exxon Mobilhas evacuated their personnel, and the US Federal Aviation Administration has warned commercial air traffic of increased risk.

When asked if the US is going to war with Iran, President Donald Trump responded “I hope not.” He also later told acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan that he does not want war with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told state news agency IRNA that Tehran does not want a war. Likewise, “The kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not want a war in the region nor does it seek that,” according to Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir. And yet despite hopes to avoid war, tensions remain high and miscalculations by any party could trigger conflict.

While no one wants war, we have over time created a culture in which war is often seen as the only solution to irreconcilable differences. Fortunately, there are better ways to solve problems than by declaring war. One proven way to resolve differences is by utilizing a little known means of ending all war and terrorism once and for all: Invincible Defense Technology (IDT).

Invincible Defense Technology: A Non-Religious, Humane and Beneficial Approach

The practical components of IDT are the non-religious Transcendental Meditation (TM) and the more advanced TM-Sidhi programs. When large groups of experts practice these programs together, a powerful field effect of coherence and peace is generated that spills over into the surrounding population. Extensive scientific research has repeatedly confirmed measurable decreases in war deaths, terrorism, and crime when IDT is utilized. Due to this research the non-profit organization Global Union of Scientists for Peace (GUSP) advocates this simple and cost-effective approach for reducing social stress (see: https://www.gusp.org/global-peace-summit).

Invincible Defense Technology is Cost-Effective

Any military is capable of training and maintaining groups of experts in the advanced IDT strategy. This Prevention Wing of the Military would practice IDT programs twice a day in large groups, defusing social tensions. The collective consciousness of all populations will rise through the influence of greater harmony and peace. Those who have engaged in violence will no longer do so. Studies have shown repeatedly that this method works – and will continue to work as long as the peace-creating group is maintained.

Implementation

IDT is not restricted to the military. Any large group of experts trained in the advanced IDT techniques can accomplish the same goals of alleviating terror and violence by practicing this approach in groups twice a day. These groups could be comprised of congregations at places of worship, prisoners, the elderly in retirement homes, even schoolchildren. The important factor is that the techniques be performed by trained experts consistently in groups twice a day. Simply by doing this, the threat of war would be eradicated.

Nothing Else has Worked

Up until now, war historically has been our response to national differences, despite the costs of war both in financial and human terms. What we need now, more than hope, is a proven way to resolve differences without creating a war that no one wants. IDT is that proven way, and now is the time to utilize IDT to resolve tensions in the Middle East once and for all.

About the Authors:

Arlene J. Schar has served as Dr. Leffler’s Executive Assistant at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) http://www.StrongMilitary.org since 2015. She has edited and co-authored many of Dr. Leffler’s articles.

Dr. David Leffler served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at CAMS.