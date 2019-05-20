Rangers FC of Enugu finished the abridge Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a record of unbeaten home victory after beating Rivers United FC 1-0 on Monday in Enugu.

Chidera Eze scored the only goal of the encounter in the 85th minute.

Speaking during a post match conference, Rangers gaffer Olugbenga Ogunbote said the club had no option than to finish the league professionally.

”We lost to them in their home so we were determined to beat them and Rangers is a professional club.

” The players knew that we do not need to lose or even draw but to win and is better we leave it late where they cannot fight back,” the gaffer said.

Ogunbote noted that the club’s attention still remain on the super six championship as it wants to pick a ticket for continental championship.

Rangers Captain Godwin Aguda expressed joy over the victory noting that he had a sleepless night when the club lost 3-0 to Rivers United in the first leg.

” I am happy that we take our own pound of flesh from them and now, all tension shift to super six.

” We must finish the good job we started in the super six because Rangers deserved continental competitions next year.

”Our joy will only be complete when we finish well at the super six and probably lift the trophy,” Aguda said.