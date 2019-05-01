Nigeria is not the poverty capital of the world, says Dr Abiodun Adedipe, an economist and member of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. Adedipe, also a management and financial consultant, said this at the annual forum of The Platform on Wednesday in Lagos. The News agency of Nigeria reports that the programme was themed: “The Drivers, Enablers and Obstacles to our Growth”.

Adedipe was reacting to a report by the World Poverty Clock, published in June 2018, which indicated that Nigeria had overtaken India as the country with the largest extreme poverty population in the world.

“As a Nigerian, economist and someone who deals with data, I challenge them because none of those who made such claims has been able to prove it.

“When you talk about poverty, you also talk about how you measure it.

“If you say you conducted a survey, then I want to know where it was conducted, how you drew your sample from the population, your response rate and the usual measures of confidence in statistical analysis.

“I haven’t seen any of such and unfortunately, they reel out these data and we begin to amplify it.

“Take for example, someone who is on N30,000 pay per month, he transports himself to work daily, he provides feeding, he pays rent and pays other bills.

“When you add all of these up, they are by far greater than that N30,000.

“But if you look at his income, you’ll say this man must be poor but when you look at his expenses, the picture will completely change.

“And what I have observed is that there is a whole lot going on in Nigeria in the informal sector, which these foreign analysts ignore,” he said.

Adedipe described Nigerians as incredibly hardworking people who think out opportunities in every situation and excel.