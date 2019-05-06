A Marketing Officer, Maris Adjebrefe, 31, who allegedly stole N900,000 sales proceeds of his employer, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant, who resides in Igando area of Lagos State, is being tried for stealing and breach of peace to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offence was committed on March 5, at Prothrive Astute Height Ltd. Company located at No. 57, Sumonu St., Oke-Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

“Adjebrefe works with Prothrive Astute Height Ltd. Company and was given some goods to be sold to their various customers.

“He, however, removed the sum of N900,000 from the proceeds of the sales without remitting it into the company’s account and converted the money to his own use,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Layinka, granted the defendant a bail of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka, thereafter, adjourned the case until May 17 for mention.