Alhaji Sulaiman Danjuma-Kura, Secretary, Kura Local Government Education Authority, Kano State says the authority has promoted 450 primary school teachers within the last 18 months.

Danjuma-Kura disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

He said the teachers were elevated to various grade levels as part of effort to boost their morale and enhance performance.

“We recommended the affected primary school teachers for promotions, as we speak, a total of 450 teachers have been elevated,” he said.

According to him, the Kura council education authority would continue to give priority attention to the welfare of teachers.

The education secretary said the authority had established a science-based primary school at Dan’Hassan, a community in the area, to promote the teaching of science subjects.

Danjuma-Kura further said that the school would provide pupils with the necessary foundation to study sciences at higher levels.

He said the services of volunteers have been engaged to complement the efforts of teachers in the employ of the authority to ensure effective service delivery.

“ We have also organised a number of training programmes for primary school teachers in the area to keep them updated with current teaching techniques and methods,” he said.

He said that the education authority offered free primary and junior secondary school education to orphans in the area.