One year after the United States pulled out of the landmark nuclear agreement with Iran, President Hassan Rowhani has informed other parties to the deal that his country will partially do the same.

“Rowhani communicated his decision to China, Germany, France, Britain and Russia in a letter,’’ the ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

More details are expected in a televised interview with the president in the evening, when fasting for Ramadan ends for the day.

The interview would be aired by state broadcaster IRIB.

State news agency IRNA already reported on Tuesday that Iran wanted to “gradually reduce its obligations” under the 2015 nuclear deal, which has greatly reduced the country’s nuclear activities in order to prevent the country from building nuclear weapons.

Western sanctions against Iran were lifted in return; however the U.S. has gradually revived sanctions over the past year, including an embargo against Iranian oil exports.

Iran to announce partial withdrawal from nuclear deal — Reports

Explosion rocks Afghan capital – witnesses

