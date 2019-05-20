The Police command in Enugu state has advised residents to disregard the online report alleging herdsmen attack in the state, describing it as “fake news.”

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Monday in Enugu that “the online publication is false, misleading and malicious’’ and should be disregarded.

Amaraizu allayed the people’s fear over the report, saying that such an incident did not take place in any part of the state.

He said that investigation showed that the online report had to do with an incident which occurred long ago at Nimbo in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area.

He said: “The command wishes to inform members of the public that its attention has been drawn to a mischievous and malicious on-line publication with the caption: ‘Herdsmen invade Enugu community, killed 20 persons,’ dated May 20.

“The choice of the writer refreshing same old negative story with current date and posting it as a new story and happening is an attempt to mislead the good people of the state.”

The PPRO feared that the report might be designed “to fan the embers of acrimony among the good people of the state.’’

He, therefore, urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses and not entertain any fear or panic as a result of the said publication.

“The command has commenced the process of identifying the source of the malicious publication,’’ he said.