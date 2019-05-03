Rabiu Omaku

Kidnappers on Tuesday abducted a business man, Iyima Atanyi AKA Emma Naira, in Assakio, in Lafia East Development Area of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

According to an eyewitness, the abductors stormed the residence of their victim in Assakio, early hours of Tuesday, around 4am and whisked him away.

He said before the information about the abduction of Emma Naira could spread into the town the abductors whisked him away to an unknown destination.

A source said the abductors contacted his family members and were demanding for the sum of thirty million naira (N30,000,000).

The source further said the abductors called only once on Wednesday and spoke with the family for only few minutes and switched off their phone.

The kidnap of the business man is coming few weeks after a traditional ruler, of Sabon Gida, Bakin Kogi, Dauda Yakubu, in same Lafia East Development Area, was kidnapped.

The acting Police Public Relations Office, Nasarawa State Police Command, ASP Samaila Usman, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe, had mobilised men of the Nigeria police to the scene.