Bauchi State governor, Senator. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has directed immediate payment of salaries of all categories of civil servants in the state.

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Friday, Bala Mohammed directed that “all workers must be paid latest today, (Friday), 31st May 2019 and the exercise must be completed by Monday, 3rd June 2019.”

Mukhtar Gidado added that the Governor also directed “the Accountant General is to ensure that all persons engaged in the service between April and May 2019, were not reflected in the payment.

“The Governor reiterated that his administration will ensure that the welfare of workers is one of its cardinal principles, and therefore, enjoined all civil servants to be always committed to their work for an effective, result-oriented and efficient service delivery.”

It would be recalled that the immediate past Governor of the state, Mohammed Abubakar, selectively paid workers in the state April salaries with levels 12 downwards paid while those on grade levels 13 and above were not paid just as May salaries of the civil servants were not paid by Mohammed Abubakar as at the time he handed over power last Wednesday, May 29th.

Civil servants in the state had threatened to embark on strike to demand the payment of their salaries but rescinded the decision to honour the new administration in the state which promised to pay the salaries immediately after its inauguration.