Barely 24 hours after his inauguration as the sixth elected Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed , has made his first set of appointments with the announcement of Mohammed Sabi’u Baba as the new Secretary to the State Government.

A statement signed and issued by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Ladan Salihu, said Abubakar Kari is the new Chief of Staff Government House, while Bashir Yau is the Deputy Chief of Staff, the office of the Deputy Governor.

Also contained in the statement is the appointment of the incumbent Deputy National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Mukhtar Gidado to serve as the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor while Umaruji Hassan is the Chief of State Protocol.

The statement further contained that, “all these appointments which are meant to facilitate the take-off of the administration are with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has been described as an astute politician and prudent financial manager who knows what it takes to run the affairs of government.

Senator Bala Muhammad who was elected as the sixth Governor of Bauchi State is also described as an achiever considering his track record as the Minister of the FCT who transferred the capital territory to what it is now.

The President – General of the Igbo Community in Bauchi state, Engineer Dominic Nkwocha (JP) who spoke with newsmen shortly before the swearing-in ceremony of the new Governor on Wednesdays at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS), Bauchi pledged the community’s unalloyed support to the incoming People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state

He added that considering the tremendous achievements recorded during Senator Bala’s administration as the FCT Minister, Bauchi is lucky to have elected him expressing confidence that the next four years will be positive in the history of Bauchi State.

He then advised the incoming Governor to ensure that only people of integrity and impeccable characters were appointed into the cabinet of the new administration.

Also, the people of Bauchi State were appealed upon to support and cooperate with the new administration in order to move the state forward positively to be able to catch up with its contemporaries.