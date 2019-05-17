he Anambra Government has signed $1.1 million (N396m) contract for the establishment of plastic waste recycling plant in the state in partnership with a private firm, Redivivus Industries Ltd.

The contract also included recycling and management of other waste materials in the state using the services of scavengers.

The project with an investment portfolio of about a million dollars will make use of existing UNDP site at Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

During the ceremony at Governor’s Lodge at Amawbia, Awka on Thursday, Gov. Willie Obiano said that the partnership would help in clearing waste materials that littered the streets and drainages in the state.

Obiano praised the engagement of waste scavengers by the firm to generate plastics and other materials that could be recycled.

The governor urged the state Ministry of Environment to organise the sector properly by introducing a pilot scheme that would help households and offices to separate their wastes efficiently for easy recycling.

He stressed that the scheme if properly managed would not only rid the state of waste materials, but created jobs and wealth.

The Managing Director, Anambra Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr Jide Ikeakor explained that the project would promote a beautiful waste that would generate wealth in the economy.

He noted that the agreement would create more than 50 direct jobs and improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by making waste management profitable.

The Managing Director of the contracting firm, Mr Emeka Ajekwu said the project would bring innovation into the management of wastes through the recycling of plastic wastes and other materials.

Ajekwu pointed out that the firm had established a network of waste scavengers that supply at the moribund UNDP structure in Ogbunike to help in sustainable environmental management.

“In mid-2018, Redivivus Industries moved to the moribund structure established by the UNDP and Anambra Government in Ogbunike on a pilot basis.

“I am proud to say that we have since brought the location to life, employed no fewer than 44 permanent staff and an additional 16 contract staff. In 2018, we recycled 320,000 kg of plastic wastes,” Ajekwu added.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mike Okonkwo said the move would help in solving the menace of plastic wastes in Anambra as well as bringing social and economic benefits to residents.