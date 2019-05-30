The Association of Local Governments and Nigeria(ALGON), Oyo State Chapter has rejected the dissolution of democratically elected Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas(LCDAs),describing it as unconstitutional.

The ALGON Chairman, Chief Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan, described the decision as unconstitutional, unwise, unexpected and too hasty for a new government that is yet to find its feet.

NAN reports that Gov. Oluseyi Makinde on Wednesday in a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Oyebisi Ilaka, announced the dissolution of the 33 local governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas(LCDAs).

Makinde had ordered that all local government and LCDAs chairmen handover to their Heads of Local Government Administration (HLA) or most Senior Directors.

He also directed that embargo be placed on all local and state government accounts until further directives.

The association said that the action of the governor was a contempt of a subsisting court injunction restraining any dissolution of the councils as ordered by Justice A. A. Aderemi of Oyo State High Court on May 6.

It appealed to all duly elected local government chairmen, councillors and citizens in the respective councils to remain calm and be peaceful.

The association said that it would seek all democratic and constitutional means to correct the illegal act, promising the public will be appropriately updated as events unfold.

It counted on solidarity and maximum support of the people in the democratic Struggle.

NAN reports that also dissolved were board of agencies and corporations.