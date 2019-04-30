The Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River, on Tuesday, said it would introduce a policy of random drug test for all students of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ani Nkang, stated this in a message to the students as they resumed for the second semester of the 2018/2019 academic session.

Ngang said that the test would be in furtherance of the institution’s zero tolerance for drug abuse and cultism.

He, however, urged the students to shun cultism and other social vices in order to achieve their full academic potentials.

“On behalf of the Senate and Management of Arthur Jarvis University, I am glad to welcome you back from the 2018/2019 first semester break. Your academic success is our top priority.

“As you start the second semester, aim at achieving your full academic potential.

“Supporting you to achieve this potential is central to our mission at Arthur Jarvis University. Most importantly, we want you to stay well and healthy.

“Consequently, I wish to remind all students that the university has zero tolerance for drugs and cultism.

“The planned policy on random drug tests will be introduced this semester,” he said.