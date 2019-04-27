The only private University in Kano, Skyline University Nigeria (SUN) on Saturday, matriculated 82 pioneer students admitted into the 2018/2019 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sudhakar Kota, during his speech at the occasion said the students were admitted into various bachelors’ degree programmes in the School of Arts Management & Social Sciences (SAMSS) as well as the School of Sciences & Information Technology (SSIT), based on the requirements of National Universities Commission (NUC).

The maiden matriculation ceremony was held at the university’s premises at no. 2 Zaria Road Kano.

Prof. Kota challenged the students to take advantage of the opportunity to become successful thinking individual and responsible citizens of the country through their university journey and serve the community within the legal and ethical framework of Nigeria, adding that, “the 2018/2019 academic year is indeed a good start for Skyline University Nigeria.”

He further urged the students to make the best out of the university, saying “SUN has given assurance to provide you with quality inputs, technological integration, learning resources and use internationally accepted pedagogies that will enhance your knowledge, skills and competencies with values”.

The Vice Chancellor has disclosed that the university will provide more programs on legal studies, engineering and basic medical courses that are the need of the hour in Nigeria and the world around, “We wish to see you as a job creator by being an entrepreneur than being a job seeker”, he added.

Prof. Sudhakar further reminded the students that it will not be an easy ride, but affirmed the university’s commitment to ensure that the students are comfortable and attain their dreams at the end of it all.

He also stressed the university’s firm commitment to the protection of the environment and urged the students to contribute to transforming the University to green and sustainable campuses.

Afterwards the Registrar, Mr Satya Vir Sighn, administered the matriculation oaths on the students while the matriculation register was signed to signal the conclusion of the registration formalities as bona fide students of the institution.

The Chancellor of the University, Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi 11 who was represented by Dan Maliki Kano, Ambassador Ahmad Umar, described Skyline as one of the 75 private universities in Nigeria with state-of-the-art equipments for condusive learning.

He encouraged parents to enroll their wards in the university as it is well positioned to nurture students with required knowledge that will take them to greater heights in their various disciplines.

The Emir also urged the university authorities to train and teach the matriculating students well to be good ambassadors of the university so that they can be counted among the shining lights of the society.

Emir Sanusi who is currently away to the United States of America on official engagement also delivered a voice message where he assured Skyline University of the full support of the Kano Emirate Council and the state government.