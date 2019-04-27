The Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has warned leaders of the ruling

All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north to be mindful of plot by

the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu to snatch power from

President Muhammadu Buhari before 2023 so as to pave way for his

presidential ambition.

The group alleged that Tinubu was already aware that with President

Buhari in power till 2023, his presidential ambition can never be

realized and now plotting to orchestrate Buhari’s impeachment latest

by 2022 if he remained healthy till then.

NYM in a release issued in Abuja on Saturday, which was signed by its

Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, said Tinubu’s desperation to take over

the National Assembly by installing Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, his

“political boy” as Speaker of the House of Representatives was part of

his sinister plot to get the President out of power at all cost.

Tinubu is banking on two scenarios; the President becoming

incapacitated before 2022 or his impeachment and he will need the

National Assembly for both.

Having used the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to take over

States in the South from governors like Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle

Amosun that he opined can challenge him in 2023; Tinubu is now after

the larger picture of total control of the National Assembly.

It is therefore dangerous for the north for the same Southwest, which

already has the Vice President to produce the House of Representatives

Speaker. It even more dangerous for the same Tinubu; whose political

boy is the Vice President to also have another of his stooge as the

House of Representatives Speaker.

We in the NYM will resist this attempt by one single individual to

control the political destiny of our country and we urge our leaders

in the north to take note of this.

This is more so that the in the spirit of federal character formula

enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria, the six positions of

President, Vice President, Senate President and Deputy as well as Reps

Speaker and Deputy available, the six geopolitical zones must get one

position each.

Already, Northwest and Southwest have taken President and Vice

President respectively; the remaining four positions must therefore be

shared among the South-South, South East, North Central and North East

zones.

Particularly, the North Central, which gave massive votes to President

Buhari must produce the Speaker.