The Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has warned leaders of the ruling
All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north to be mindful of plot by
the party’s National Leader, Bola Tinubu to snatch power from
President Muhammadu Buhari before 2023 so as to pave way for his
presidential ambition.
The group alleged that Tinubu was already aware that with President
Buhari in power till 2023, his presidential ambition can never be
realized and now plotting to orchestrate Buhari’s impeachment latest
by 2022 if he remained healthy till then.
NYM in a release issued in Abuja on Saturday, which was signed by its
Chairman, Mallam Ishaya Jato, said Tinubu’s desperation to take over
the National Assembly by installing Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, his
“political boy” as Speaker of the House of Representatives was part of
his sinister plot to get the President out of power at all cost.
Tinubu is banking on two scenarios; the President becoming
incapacitated before 2022 or his impeachment and he will need the
National Assembly for both.
Having used the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to take over
States in the South from governors like Rochas Okorocha and Ibikunle
Amosun that he opined can challenge him in 2023; Tinubu is now after
the larger picture of total control of the National Assembly.
It is therefore dangerous for the north for the same Southwest, which
already has the Vice President to produce the House of Representatives
Speaker. It even more dangerous for the same Tinubu; whose political
boy is the Vice President to also have another of his stooge as the
House of Representatives Speaker.
We in the NYM will resist this attempt by one single individual to
control the political destiny of our country and we urge our leaders
in the north to take note of this.
This is more so that the in the spirit of federal character formula
enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria, the six positions of
President, Vice President, Senate President and Deputy as well as Reps
Speaker and Deputy available, the six geopolitical zones must get one
position each.
Already, Northwest and Southwest have taken President and Vice
President respectively; the remaining four positions must therefore be
shared among the South-South, South East, North Central and North East
zones.
Particularly, the North Central, which gave massive votes to President
Buhari must produce the Speaker.