Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje applauds the federal government for securing the release of Zainab Aliyu, a Nigerian falsely accused of drug peddling in Saudi Arabia.

A statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba on Tuesday indicates that by succeeding in establishing Zainab’s innocence, the Nigerian government, through the NDLEA conforms her as victim of a drug cartel at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

It says the Governor also welcomes confirmation by the Nigerian Mission in the Kingdom that the second Nigerian involved in the case, will be released to the Nigerian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The statement further commends the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Aviation, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and the Nigerian Mission in Saudi Arabia for the intervention.

Governor Ganduje therefore stresses the need for vigilance at the nation’s airport in order to protect Nigerians from falling prey to cartels that specialise in planting drugs in the bags of unsuspecting travelers.