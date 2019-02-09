World Igbo Congress Urges All Igbo To Vote For Atiku-Obi Ticket On Feb. 16, 2019

On October 14, 2018, the World Igbo Congress commended the selection of Chief Peter Obi, the former Governor of Anambra State as the Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Nigeria. The commendation was not that Mr. Peter Obi is an Igbo, but because WIC knew the antecedents and ability of Governor Obi.



Nigeria’s Presidential election would be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019. The World Igbo Congress, hereby urges all Igbo throughout Nigeria, to vote for the team of Atiku-Obi for the betterment of Nigeria. The combined experience of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and His Excellency Peter Obi is what Nigeria needs at this time. In addition, the team has promised Nigerians that Nigeria will witness the much needed restructuring during their tenure.



In alliance with Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo endorsement of this team, World Igbo Congress urges all Nigerians, particularly Ndi-Igbo all over Nigeria, to come out en mass to vote for Atiku-Obi ticket. Not voting is not an option for Ndi-Igbo. We must stand up to be counted at this critical hour of Nigeria’s life.



Let it be known that the World Igbo Congress did not endorse anyone else. Sincerely yours,

Dr. Richard O. NwachukwuSecretary-General

68 total views, no views today