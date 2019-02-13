Woman Arrested While Dedicating Stolen Child In Church

The suspect, Edith Ewulu, was arrested at a new generation church where she took the child for Thanksgiving and Dedication as her daughter.

In a statement released following her arrest, Enugu Police spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu, said the woman who is a native of Anambra state but resides in Enugu, bought the baby from one Chioma who claimed to be operating a social home in Abia State.

He said, “She was arrested at one of the New generation churches located at Emene Enugu where she took the child for Thanksgiving and dedication as her daughter after changing the name of the stolen child from little Miss Felicia as named by her parents.

“The suspect confessed that she bought the said child from one Chioma, who claimed to be running a social home in Aba, Abia state, at the sum of N470,000.”

Amaraizu said the recovered baby has been reunited with her parents while investigations are ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate.

He advised parents and guardians to always be security conscious about their wards to avoid running into the hands of such mischief makers.

