‘We’ll Totally Obey President Buhari’s Order Against Ballot Snatchers’ – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has reacted to a controversial statement issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday that all those planning to snatch ballot boxes may be carrying out their last illegal acts.

The Army said it is ready to ‘totally and effectively’ carry out the order as mandated by the president.

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement issued by its spokesman, Sagir Musa which reads, “If Commander-in-Chief has given order to the Nigerian Army to that effect, be rest assured that order will be totally and effectively obeyed without any ifs or buts.”

The comment has already polarised the populace with some supporting the utterance of Buhari whilst others are of the opinion it is tantamount to jungle justice.

The Nigerian Army had earlier said it would deploy personnel for the elections, but only on contingent bases on the outer perimeter of communities rather than near polling units.

