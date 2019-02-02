“We Are Safe” – Osinbajo

February 2, 2019
The vice president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has reacted following the near death experience at Kabba, Kogi State when a chopper which he was a passenger clash landed in the afternoon of February 2, 2019.

The crash landing was reported to have not resulted in injuries or casualties. The occupants of the chopper were successfully rescued.

Shortly following the crash, the Vice President responded through his official twitter handle. he stated;

We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well. We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue #NextLevelEngagements in Kabba, Kogi State.

