Umahi Alleges Plot To Bomb lNEC Council Offices In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has raised an alarm over an alleged plan by some politicians in the state to bomb some local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the governor, the plan was to use thugs from outside the state, ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Governor Umahi said this during a briefing on the security situation in the state at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

He, however, noted that security had been beefed up at all INEC facilities across the 13 local government areas in the state, following the report.

The Governor, therefore, called on all indigenes to go about their lawful duties and ensure they exercised their civic responsibility on Saturday without fear of molestation.

He also called on all stakeholders to play by the rules and ensure that the exercise is hitch-free.

95 total views, no views today