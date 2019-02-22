Trump Name To Be Dropped From Another New York City Building After Residents Vote To Take It Down

Typically presidents’ names are put on landmarks and buildings. President Donald Trump, however, is having his name stripped from more and more buildings as his presidency goes on.

Owners at Trump Place in the Upper West Side of New York City voted to have his name removed from their building. According to Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold, this makes the fifth building to remove Trump’s name.

“Accordingly, arrangements are being made to have the ‘Trump Place’ signage removed from the building façade,” Fahrenthold quoted an email statement. He noted that it still isn’t clear whether the sign will come down completely.

Just blocks away from Trump Place, the condo owners at 200 Riverside Blvd. also asked Trump’s name be removed. So far four hotels have removed his name as well (Trump Towers Rio, Panama and Toronto).

Trump will not lose any revenue by having his name removed.

