Tension In Osun Community As Suspected Political Thugs Set 5 Houses Ablaze

February 18, 2019 9:29 pm
There was pandemonium in Igangan community of Atakumosa East local government of Osun State on Sunday night when suspected political thugs set ablaze five houses.

This development came amidst accusation and counter-accusations between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over violent attacks in Ijesa axis.

It was learnt that the torching of five buildings in Igangan community occurred around 8.30pm, leading to the destruction of properties worth millions of naira. Findings by our correspondent indicated that suspected political thugs had shot a lady identified as  Rukayat Balogun in iwara on Saturday.

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige visited the scene of the burnt houses in Igangan, where she assured that perpetrators of the arson would be brought to book, adding that investigation was ongoing to apprehend them.

Some of the residents who spoke to journalists used security agencies to beef up security in the area so as to restore peace ahead of the rescheduled presidential and National Assembly elections.

