Six PDP Members Shot, 2 Others Killed In Fresh Political Parties Clash In Ebonyi

There has been series of violence in Ebonyi state in the past few days with some lives lost and properties destroyed. Two persons have been killed in another political violence in the state.

Two persons were on Sunday killed in Ngbo Agbaja ward, Izzi local government area of the state by suspected political thugs. Six other persons who sustained serious bullets injuries are said to be receiving treatment at various hospitals in the state.

The victims are said to be members of Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). The state Chairman of the party, Bar. Onyekachi Nwebonyi stated this in Abakaliki.

He decried the attack and called on security agencies to fish-out the perpetrators and bring them to book. He disclosed that the victims were ambushed by political thugs who operated a Mercedes car and shot at them.

“I want to use this medium to condemn the wanton destruction of properties and killing of innocent Nigerians all over the nation.

“Of my particular interest is the wanton destruction of properties and killing of innocent Ebonyians in Ebonyi state. Few hours ago, I got a report from Izzi local government area that eight of our PDP members were shot. As I speak, two of them are dead.

“The opposition in the state are visibly out to instigate violence in Ebonyi state so as to scare voters from coming out to vote.

“I therefore warned them to desist from this act which is capable of causing unrest in the state. let me also called on the security agencies in the state to immediately wade into investigation these killings and wanton destruction of properties to ensure that these

does not escalate”, he said

Also, a building was allegedly set ablaze at Izziogi in Izzi local government area of the state.

An international observer group based in South Africa, Pan-African Women Project stated this at a press briefing in Abakaliki on Sunday.

Leader of the team, Lebogang Ugorji said its pre-election findings shows that two political thugs were also arrested in Ikwo local government area with guns which they intended to use to disrupt the election.

The group said such violence and the postponent of the election will likely lead to disenfranchisement and voter aparthy in the rescheduled date of the election.

“It is therefore our advice for the electoral body to rise to their responsibility by ensuring that all hitches are put out of place to ensure a smooth and credible election on 23rd of February”.

“Again, this singular action has affected the cost implication of all parties involved in the election and has gone a long way to affect the purse of civil society groups considering the fact that INEC has no financial leverage for the NGOs”, when said.





