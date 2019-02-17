Senator Andy Uba Debunks DSS Arrest Rumour

February 17, 2019
The lawmaker representing Anambra South in the Senate, Senator Andy Uba, has debunked rumours making the rounds that he had been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement issued on Saturday, Uba who is the Anambra State coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, described the report as a fake news and malicious.

Uba who would have contested the postponed National Assembly election on Saturday, said he was not involved in any form of money laundering neither had he been arrested.

According to the statement issued by his Media Office, the news was described as as mischievous and a malicious propaganda sponsored by detractors of the Senator.

“Uba who just rounded up his campaign tour for his re-election is presently in his country home Uga in Aguata Local Government Area of the state,” the statement said.

