As collation of presidential result continues the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic party PDP candidate defeated president Buhari in three states.

The states Atiku won Include Anambra, Oyo and his Home state of Adamawa.

With the result so far declared APC candidate have more states won then the main opposition PDP

Anambra

APC 33,298

PDP 524,738

OYO

APC 365,229

PDP 366,690

Adamawa

APC 378,078

PDP 410,266

