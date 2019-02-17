Polls Postponement: PDP To Reopen Campaigns…Says INEC Erred In Its Prohibition Directives

February 17, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after due consideration of the 
provision of the Electoral Act, is set to reopen its open campaigns 
consequent upon the postponement of Presidential and National Assembly 
elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 
the earlier scheduled date of February 16 to February 23, 2019.

The party rejects the wrongful administrative prohibition of open 
campaigns by INEC, holding that such administrative pronouncement was 
erroneous, directly in conflict with the provision of the Electoral Act 
and is not backed by any other law in our country.

Our position is predicated on the clear provision of section 99 (1) of 
the Electoral Act which stipulated that “for the purposes of this Act, 
the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall 
commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day”.

The clear import of this provision, in the current situation, is that 
given the postponement of the election to February 23, 2019, the 24 
hours requirement for closure of all public campaigning falls at 
midnight of February 21.

The PDP reminds INEC that whenever its administrative pronouncement 
conflicts with the Electoral Act, such administrative pronouncement must 
bow before the law. The party charges INEC to be appropriately guided 
while directing its members to await further directives ahead of its 
reopening of campaigns.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

