Polls Postponement: PDP To Reopen Campaigns…Says INEC Erred In Its Prohibition Directives

February 17, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after due consideration of the

provision of the Electoral Act, is set to reopen its open campaigns

consequent upon the postponement of Presidential and National Assembly

elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from

the earlier scheduled date of February 16 to February 23, 2019.

The party rejects the wrongful administrative prohibition of open

campaigns by INEC, holding that such administrative pronouncement was

erroneous, directly in conflict with the provision of the Electoral Act

and is not backed by any other law in our country.

Our position is predicated on the clear provision of section 99 (1) of

the Electoral Act which stipulated that “for the purposes of this Act,

the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall

commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day”.

The clear import of this provision, in the current situation, is that

given the postponement of the election to February 23, 2019, the 24

hours requirement for closure of all public campaigning falls at

midnight of February 21.

The PDP reminds INEC that whenever its administrative pronouncement

conflicts with the Electoral Act, such administrative pronouncement must

bow before the law. The party charges INEC to be appropriately guided

while directing its members to await further directives ahead of its

reopening of campaigns.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

