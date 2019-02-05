Polls: Court Slates Feb 14 To Hear Suit Seeking Buhari’s Disqualification

JUSTICE Binta Nyarko of the Federal High Court, Abuja has adjourned a suit brought by the Incorporated Trustees of the Civil Society Observatory for Constitutional and Legal Compliance (CSOCLC) February 14, 2019, for definite hearing.

Joined as defendants in the matter are INEC, APC and President Muhammadu Buhari.

When the case was called up, Counsel to the Plaintiffs, Nnamdi Nwokocha-Ahaaiwe informed the Court that the matter was ripe for hearing as all the defendants had been served with the Originating Summons last year but had all failed to file any Defence to the action or any other process even as they were now out of time.

The Plaintiffs in the substantive suit have prayed the court to disqualify President Buhari for lying under oath contrary to Section 31 of the Electoral Act when he claimed that all his Educational Qualification documents are with the Secretary to the Military Board.

The Plaintiffs claim that there is nothing like “Military Board” or “Secretary to Military Board” in Nigeria and that false claim disqualified the President pursuant to the Electoral Act.

The Plaintiffs also claim that having not included any document whatsoever or at all, showing any educational qualification, apart from his Voter’s Card and APC Party Card, the President did not offer any proof to INEC that he meets any of the qualifications listed in the Constitution or their equivalent.

The President’s defence is being awaited with bated breath.

