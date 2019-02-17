Police Confirms Killing Of APC Party Chairman In Benue LG



…APC Leaders Condemn Killing

From Msughshoma Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue state police command has confirmed the killing of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ohimini LGA of Benue State, Comrade Boniface Okloho.

Boniface Okloho, 37yrs, was allegedly killed Saturday night, by unknown gunmen barely 24 hours after the presidential and National Assembly elections were postponed.

Abuja Inquirer gathered that the late Okloho was reportedly shot and killed by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen while going home from a meeting he conveyed to intimate members of his party about the shift in the poll.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benue State Command, DSP Moses Yamu said the police has launched full scale investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.



Yamu in a press sttement explained that Okloho was shot on the stomach along Ijamin Road, Otukpo, by yet-to-be identified persons while he was returning from a political meeting.



He was confirmed dead at the hospital and the corpse deposited at the morgue.



According to uom, the Commissioner of Police, CP Omololu Bishi, has ordered immediate investigation into the incident with a view to bringing perpetrators to book while warning politicians and their supporters against acts of violence in the coming elections.



Meanwhile, leaders of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in th state has condmned the killing in its entirety calling on security agencies to fish out the culprits.

The governorship candidate of the APC in Benue State, Barrister Emmanuel Jime, has expressed deep sorrow over the gruesome murder of the late party chieftain and sued for peace and brotherliness in the politics of the state

He called on the government of Benue State and security agencies to fish out the killers of Late Okloho and bring them to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“I condemn in very strong terms, this unnecessary politics of violence and bloodshed that has claimed the life of Mr. Okloho, our beloved brother and staunch member of our great party in Ohimini.

“Mr. Okloho was one of the very committed leaders of our party in Zone C and we regret that he lost his life in such a horrible circumstance, in the service of his state and his party. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” Jime stated in a statement.

Also reacting to the Killing, the APC Chairman in Benue state, Comrade Abba Yaro has condemned the killing of the Ohimini party chairman describing it as very unfortunate.

He said election shouldn’t be a do or did affair. “Killings should not be encouraged at all. Elections should be violent free and fair to all so hth when you win or loose you accept it.

Abba Yaro described the death of Okloho as a very big loss to the party saying they will get to the root of the matter. He said the security agencies have commenced investigation and advised them to fish out the culprits.

Also the Acting Publicity Secretary of the APC in Benue, James Ornguga said the killing is sad. “We feel that politics is not worth any an life. We should rather protect the sanctity of human life.

“As a party, a feel very sad. We have reported to the security agencies and we have confidence that they will help us unravel those behind the assassination.

He insisted that the killing was politically motivated because non of his personal effects was touched.

Former Deputy governor of Benue state and APC senatorial candidate for Benue South Senatorial District, Chief Steven Lawani also condemned the killing. He said the party is waiting for security agencies to fish out the culprits.

