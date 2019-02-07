PDP Will Not Win Any Seat In Kwara State – Survey



A survey conducted by leading Pro-Democracy group in Kwara State, Kwara Must Change (KMC) has indicated that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) may not, in the 2019 general election, win any seat in the home state of Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

This is contrary to the assumptions of people outside Kwara State that have been projecting Kwara as a strong hold of the PDP.

The survey conducted by Kwara Must Change (KMC) about 2 weeks ago revealed that the Senate President will not return to the Senate and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will lose the upcoming election in Kwara State with a very wide margin.

According to Kwara Must Change president, Abdurazaq Hamzat in a statement during the week, the survey was separately conducted for the 3 senatorial districts and the result shows that in Kwara Central, where senate President Bukola Saraki is running for senate for the 3rd term, the All Progressive Congress (APC) will win by 75%, leaving only 25% for the PDP.

Similarly, the survey also shows that in Kwara South, where sitting Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed is running for senate, the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Arc Lola Ashiru will coast home with a landslide victory by over 82%, while in Kwara North, APC’s Sadiq Umar will have the best victory of all by over 90%, compared to PDP’s 12% in Kwara South and 10% in Kwara North respectively.

Recall that during Kwara by election in 2018, Kwara Must Change also predicted victory for the APC based on its survey and the outcome of the by-election justify the credibility of its projection and it is believed that this latest survey, may to a great extent, reflect the outcome of the 2019 general election in Kwara State.

39 total views, no views today