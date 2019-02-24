PDP Insists On Results From Polling Units

Press Statement
…Further Alerts on Plots to Alter Election Results for Buhari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insists on the winning results
already delivered at the polling units for the candidate of the people,
Atiku Abubakar, and cautioned that Nigerians will not accept any figures
except what was declared and collated from the polling units.
The party says its is already aware that the Buhari Presidency has been
mounting pressure on INEC and dispatching officials to change results in
Rivers, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kogi, Bauchi, Cross River, Borno, Yobe and Edo
states among others, in a frenzy to allocate fictitious figures for the
defeated President Buhari.
Pathetically, the Buhari Presidency is also threatening the South-East
state governors to change results and carve a 25% for Mr. President, a
scheme that has already failed.
In Bauchi state, we are aware of the plots to move thump-printed ballot
papers and fabricated results from Bauchi to Dass Local Government Area
to upturn PDP’s victory in the results already delivered and announced
at the polling units in the area.
This is why the electoral officials have been delaying moving the
results for final collation and announcement. If this plot fails, the
APC plans to void the results for Dass.
In spite of all these, our party assures Nigerians that the hope for a
new government led by Atiku Abubakar, is already manifest.
Our agents and indeed, Nigerians, already have the results as delivered
at the polling units and are not ready to accept anything to the
contrary. President Buhari and the APC should therefore quietly come to
terms with the fact that they have been defeated.
The PDP therefore cautions INEC to respects the laws and electoral
guideline by upholding and declaring results from the polling units as
expressed by Nigerians on Saturday.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization
