PDP Insists On Results From Polling Units

Press Statement



Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Atiku/PDP

Muoghalu/YPP

Gbor/APGA View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

…Further Alerts on Plots to Alter Election Results for Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insists on the winning results

already delivered at the polling units for the candidate of the people,

Atiku Abubakar, and cautioned that Nigerians will not accept any figures

except what was declared and collated from the polling units.

The party says its is already aware that the Buhari Presidency has been

mounting pressure on INEC and dispatching officials to change results in

Rivers, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kogi, Bauchi, Cross River, Borno, Yobe and Edo

states among others, in a frenzy to allocate fictitious figures for the

defeated President Buhari.

Pathetically, the Buhari Presidency is also threatening the South-East

state governors to change results and carve a 25% for Mr. President, a

scheme that has already failed.

In Bauchi state, we are aware of the plots to move thump-printed ballot

papers and fabricated results from Bauchi to Dass Local Government Area

to upturn PDP’s victory in the results already delivered and announced

at the polling units in the area.

This is why the electoral officials have been delaying moving the

results for final collation and announcement. If this plot fails, the

APC plans to void the results for Dass.

In spite of all these, our party assures Nigerians that the hope for a

new government led by Atiku Abubakar, is already manifest.

Our agents and indeed, Nigerians, already have the results as delivered

at the polling units and are not ready to accept anything to the

contrary. President Buhari and the APC should therefore quietly come to

terms with the fact that they have been defeated.

The PDP therefore cautions INEC to respects the laws and electoral

guideline by upholding and declaring results from the polling units as

expressed by Nigerians on Saturday.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

80 total views, no views today