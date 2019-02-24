PDP In Early Lead In Imo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken an early lead in Imo as the announcement of results continues in the state on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections are currently being collated at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri.

Results from five Local Government Areas have so far been collated with the PDP taking the lead in four council areas of Oguta, Isu, Nwangele and Ezinihite Mbaise.

The PDP polled 2996, 8673, 7803 and 21,605 votes respectively with the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming second with 2296, 6487, 4233 and 3185 votes.

The ruling APC however, won in Oru East LGA, a stronghold of the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Hope Uzodinma with a total of 10,383 votes as against the PDP’s 6,407 votes.

Returning officers including Prof Clifford Owuamanam announced the result for Nwangele LGA; Prof Sylvester Iwueze for Oguta LGA; Prof Rita Okechukwu for Isu LGA while Dr Johnson Igbokwe declared the result in Oru East, and Prof D.O. Dike for Ezinihite Mbaise.

