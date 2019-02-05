PDP Chides Buhari Over Hasty Commissioning Of Lagos-Ibadan Railway

February 5, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chides the Buhari Presidency for its

planned hurried commissioning of the uncompleted section of the

Lagos-Ibadan railway, as a pre-election gimmick to hoodwink Nigerians

and create an impression of performance, when there is none.

The party calls on Nigerians to be very cautious of the project as its

opening without completion and installation of critical components and

infrastructure will be a great risk to lives and property.

This planned commissioning of an unfinished project is a reflection of

the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s desperation to pad up its false

performance record, for which Mr. President is prepared to jeopardize

the lives of Nigerians.

The Buhari Presidency, which has displayed complete lack of capacity to

improve or manage our railway, had resorted to appropriating the efforts

of the PDP administration, as well as lying about their non-existent

railway performance, just because the elections are around the corner.

While the PDP welcomes any effort to reduce the pains of travelling

between Iju, a suburb of Lagos, and Abeokuta, this premature

commissioning is a self-serving charade by the Buhari Presidency to

hypocritically ingratiate itself to voters before the election, after

which it will be shut down because it is not completed.

This, again, is another gimmick to beguile Nigerians with false

performance indices, as they did in 2015 with fake promises.

The PDP notes that the Buhari Presidency, represented by the minister of

Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had in the last three years, turned the

serious issue of railway to media jamboree with endless site visitations

and issuing of disruptive instructions to engineers.

They want to plunge Nigerians into a disaster with the commissioning of

an unfinished project, just because elections are around the corner.

Is it not preposterous that the Buhari administration wants to

commission a rail system without adequate provision of basic signal,

communication and station facilities?

Besides, only one track has been laid between Iju and Abeokuta instead

of two and Mr. President wants the world to clap for him for such

mediocre performance.

The Lagos station for this railway is at Ebute Metta and not Iju. When

will the rail get there? When will the rail get to Apapa port? When will

it connect Ibadan? When will the 13 overrail bridges and key crossings

be built?

Moreover, when will the coaches, wagons and locomotives arrive? Where is

the operating plan? Have they recruited and trained crews? Why are

President Buhari and the APC seeking to celebrate when the main work is

yet to be done?

It is instructive however to state that the Lagos-Ibadan railway project

was conceived and initiated by a PDP administration, which also

conceptualized critical policies and strategies for its completion only

for the Buhari administration to corrupt the strategies leading to

delays and distortion of the project.

We urge Nigerians to demand from the Buhari Presidency the money

earmarked for the second track of the rail project.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

