PDP Chides Buhari Over Hasty Commissioning Of Lagos-Ibadan Railway

February 5, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chides the Buhari Presidency for its 
planned hurried commissioning of the uncompleted section of the 
Lagos-Ibadan railway, as a pre-election gimmick to hoodwink Nigerians 
and create an impression of performance, when there is none.

The party calls on Nigerians to be very cautious of the project as its 
opening without completion and installation of critical components and 
infrastructure will be a great risk to lives and property.

This planned commissioning of an unfinished project is a reflection of 
the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s desperation to pad up its false 
performance record, for which Mr. President is prepared to jeopardize 
the lives of Nigerians.

The Buhari Presidency, which has displayed complete lack of capacity to 
improve or manage our railway, had resorted to appropriating the efforts 
of the PDP administration, as well as lying about their non-existent 
railway performance, just because the elections are around the corner.

While the PDP welcomes any effort to reduce the pains of travelling 
between Iju, a suburb of Lagos, and Abeokuta, this premature 
commissioning is a self-serving charade by the Buhari Presidency to 
hypocritically ingratiate itself to voters before the election, after 
which it will be shut down because it is not completed.

This, again, is another gimmick to beguile Nigerians with false 
performance indices, as they did in 2015 with fake promises.

The PDP notes that the Buhari Presidency, represented by the minister of 
Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had in the last three years, turned the 
serious issue of railway to media jamboree with endless site visitations 
and issuing of disruptive instructions to engineers.

They want to plunge Nigerians into a disaster with the commissioning of 
an unfinished project, just because elections are around the corner.

Is it not preposterous that the Buhari administration wants to 
commission a rail system without adequate provision of basic signal, 
communication and station facilities?

Besides, only one track has been laid between Iju and Abeokuta instead 
of two and Mr. President wants the world to clap for him for such 
mediocre performance.

The Lagos station for this railway is at Ebute Metta and not Iju. When 
will the rail get there? When will the rail get to Apapa port? When will 
it connect Ibadan? When will the 13 overrail bridges and key crossings 
be built?

Moreover, when will the coaches, wagons and locomotives arrive? Where is 
the operating plan? Have they recruited and trained crews? Why are 
President Buhari and the APC seeking to celebrate when the main work is 
yet to be done?

It is instructive however to state that the Lagos-Ibadan railway project 
was conceived and initiated by a PDP administration, which also 
conceptualized critical policies and strategies for its completion only 
for the Buhari administration to corrupt the strategies leading to 
delays and distortion of the project.

We urge Nigerians to demand from the Buhari Presidency the money 
earmarked for the second track of the rail project.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

