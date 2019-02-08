Olu Falae Resigns As SDP Chairman

By 247ureports
181 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
February 8, 2019 1:32 pm
Tagged as
Related

Probe El-Rufai’s Over Body Bags Threat, TMG Tells Security Agencies, NHRC

Expect 11 Million Votes From Us, Fulani Youths Tell Buhari

Obiano Lauds CAFE’s Prosthetic Programme For The Physically Challenged﻿

INEC Extends PVC Collection Till Monday

Okada Riders Pledge 10,000 Votes For Orumba-North APGA Assembly Candidate

Tunde Ayeni’s Arrest: APC, Buhari Becoming More Desperate

Robbers Kill Policeman In Ekiti

EFCC Secures Conviction Of Internet Fraudster, Arraigns Businessman For N3.5m Fraud

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olu Falae, has resigned from his position as the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

His resignation comes hours after the party leaders endorsed the candidacy of APC Presidential candidate, President Buhari, for next Saturday’s presidential election.

Falae stated in his resignation letter that his ailing health is part of the reasons for his resignation.

The Director, Media & Publicity Social Democratic Party(SDP), Yemi Akinbode confirmed the development to our correspondent in Abuja.

Details shortly…

194 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Obiano Lauds CAFE’s Prosthetic Programme For The Physically Challenged﻿
Next Article >
Expect 11 Million Votes From Us, Fulani Youths Tell Buhari
About the Author

Leave A Response