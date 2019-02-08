Olu Falae Resigns As SDP Chairman

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olu Falae, has resigned from his position as the chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

His resignation comes hours after the party leaders endorsed the candidacy of APC Presidential candidate, President Buhari, for next Saturday’s presidential election.

Falae stated in his resignation letter that his ailing health is part of the reasons for his resignation.

The Director, Media & Publicity Social Democratic Party(SDP), Yemi Akinbode confirmed the development to our correspondent in Abuja.

Details shortly…

