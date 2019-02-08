Okada Riders Pledge 10,000 Votes For Orumba-North APGA Assembly Candidate

It was a gathering of sort yesterday at Umudiabor village Ndiowu Orumba-North local government area of Anambra State as executives of commercial motorcycle operators, known as okada, came to the country home of the former council chairman and currently the candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Orumba-North Assembly election, Chief Emeka Aforka, to pledge support to his candidacy.

The state public relations officer of Motorcycle Transport Union of Nigeria, Anambra State branch, Mr.Uchenna Anoliefo, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said they would mobilize their members in Orumba-North and canvass support for Aforka to ensure they met their target of 10,00o votes for him.

Anoliefo explained that the former council chairman was a man with humane personality such that his office was accessible to them when he was the local government chairman of Orumba-North.

Although he regretted that some elements hide under the cover of okada riders to commit crime, but according to him, the commercial motorcycle operators do not indulge in crime and criminality even as he disclosed that Governor Chief Willie Obiano approached okada riders during his re-election bid and they did work for him to ensure he won the election.

