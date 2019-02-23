Nasarawa Voters Protest Wrong Ballot Box Labels

Some voters who were among hundreds of Nigerians who thronged to exercise their franchise in Nasarawa State on Saturday protested the non-availability of ballot boxes for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

At Karu 009 polling unit located at NAGIS Mararaba in the state, voters vowed not to vote because the ballot boxes provided had State House of Assembly labels on them rather than those of the presidential and National Assembly.

State House of Assembly elections are scheduled for March 9.

Those who spoke to our correspondent alleged that the wrong ballot box labelling was a way to manipulate the election.

They feared that if they use the boxes, their votes may be declared invalid.

However, an Assistant Polling Officer at the unit assured that the labelling would be changed as the correct stickers were available.

Meanwhile, voting at several polling units in Nasarawa State had not started as at about midday because of the late arrival of materials.

Hundreds of voters complained bitterly that they had been made to remain under the scorching sun without being told what the problem was.

