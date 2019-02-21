Kwankwaso Set To Deliver Hausa Votes In Lagos To Atiku

A former Governor of Kano State and founder of the highly influential Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, stormed Lagos State, on Wednesday, as he campaigned for the massive victory of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of Saturday’s election.

The Senator was joined by the Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the PDP, Jimi Agbaje, to visit the Serikin Hausawa of Agege, Lagos.

Kwankwanso and Agbaje were said to have visited Agege, along with Agbaje’s running mate, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Busari.

The Serikin, Alhaji Musa Dogonkadai, prayed for the duo, as well as Atiku Abubakar. Kwankwaso urged the Hausa Community to support the PDP, from the Lagos State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate, to the Governorship and Presidency.

In his short address, Agbaje, said that the non-indigenes in Lagos were Stakeholders, and stand to benefit from the government of the PDP, in the State. He said: “This State once enjoyed massive development in multilateral sectors, under the Second Republic regime of Alhaji Lateef Jakande. The current set of rulers have pillaged the State for their selfish interests.

“I represent the renaissance of the Jakande style of unselfish and developmental governance; and Lagos State under me will be rid of the negative indices, that have made it about the worst of the world’s mega cities.”

