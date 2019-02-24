INEC To Declare FCT Inconclusive Under Flimsy Excuse

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Emergency Development

From CUPP

24th Feb 2019

11.30am

Presidential Election In FCT(ABUJA) And Some Fct Area Council Results About To Be Declared Inconclusive And Cancelled Under Flimsy Excuse By Inec Over Buhari Inability To Secure 25 Percent

..INEC FCT REC And Security Agencies Consipring To Make The Announcement Any Moment From Now

..ATIKU WON FCT With Over 75 Percent Margin

..Bwari, Abaji , Kuje Amongs Areas They Want Re Run

..Nigerians Should Besiege Fct Inec Office Now

…Compromised Senior Inec Officials Part Of The Plot To Cancel Fct Results

We have obtained credible intelligence from insiders that the FCT INEC Staff and the REC have caved in to Pressure from Security agencies and APC chieftains working on the instructions of President Buhari to cancel some Area Council Presidential election results that was won overwhelmingly by the Opposition Candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and declare the FCT Election inconclusive to enable the President and the APC to fully prepare with security agencies to write results in those areas during a rerun.

President Buhari and his team after the FCT results were tabulated realised that not only did Atiku defeat him in FCT but that he could not score 25 percent of the vote cast requirement hence the plan to cancel results from the remote areas of Bwari, Abaji etc to help declare FCT Inconclusive.

The world monitored election in Abuja and know that Atiku led Buhari with wide margins despite all the rampage visited on voters in the remote areas of FCT.

We call on INEC Chairman to back down from the evil plan of his men working with Outgoing Buhari to declare election inconclusive in FCT or any other part of the country as this will be an invitation to anarchy.

The will of the People of FCT given to Atiku must be respected.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere

1st National Spokesperson

