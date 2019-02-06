In Benue, Buhari Restates Commitment To Fight Insecurity, Corruption



From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Nigeria’s President and 2019 Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Muhammadu Buhari has restarted his commitment to sustain the fight corruption in the country.



The president made this pledge at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, on Wednesday, when he addressed an overwhelming APC supporters at a rally to canvass support for his reelection.



President Buhari reiterated his stance against corruption and strong determination to ride the country of insecurity especially in the North central and north east.



President Buhari who recalled his 2015 campaign promises said his first term in office has recorded tremendous achievements in the actualization of his three cardinal objectives in the area of economy Security and corruption.



“On Security, Benue State has already been made peaceful, but the people of northeast, you know what they are going through. We are doing much better.”

“We have empowered the farmers by subsidizing fertilizers. We have stopped importation and we have provided empowerment to our young graduates who could not get jobs. I recommend this to you,” he said.



He promised that funds recovered from corrupt office holders will be reinvested in critical infrastructures such as building of roads and creation of empowerment for the teeming unemployed graduates across the nation to make them self reliant.



The President vowed to take the fight against Corruption to the next level by ensuring that all who looted the common wealth of Nigerians were exposed and made to face the law.



He thanked the Benue APC leaders and supporters for their warm reception promising that he will not relent but be steadfast until all those who stole the country’s wealth are made to pay.

President Buhari while calling on Benue People to “vote APC from top to bottom”, assured of adequate security during and after the elections



The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole told Benue people that President Buhari has achieved food security and called on Nigerians never to vote the PDP alleging they will sell the country.



Oshiomhole said Buhari has passed the integrity urged Benue people to rally it’s governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime to vote in the APC.

He said Ortom was toiling with the welfare of Benue workers and does not deserve a second chance.



Earlier in his reaction, leader of the APC in Benue, Senator George Akume noted that Benue have a long standing cordial relationship with the fulanis and does jot have any issues with a Fulani president.



Senator Akume commended President Buhari for believing in the rule of law and resuscitating the country’s economy saying that his firm stance in the fight against corruption in the country is sterling.



The Benue APC leader further accused the Benue State governor Samuel Ortom for arming tge livestock guards with sophisticated weapons and called on President Buhari to deploy more security to the state to ensure a free and fair general elections.

“We need more security to conduct free and fair elections in Benue,” Akume.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Benue Traditional Council and Paramount Ruler of Tiv, Prof James Ayatse has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for conducting peaceful rallies since going round the country and urged him to ensure same peaceful atmosphere during and after the general elections.



He also told President Buhari to caution politicians from making inflammatory statement capable of sparking violent reactions.

64 total views, no views today