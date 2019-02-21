Imo Guber: Hon Ihedioha Threatens Killing Activist

Information reaching 247ureports.com from the Imo state gubernatorial campaign theaters indicates the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP], Hon. Emeka Ihedioha issud a death threat against one of the prominent activist in Imo State, Comrade Edede.

According to an SOS message dispatched by the activist, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representative, Emeka Ihedioha threatened to ‘deal’ with the activist. This threat was made through the mobile telephone of an aide [Magnus Chilaka] to the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

The activist claims that “at about 11:26am this morning Emeka Ihedioha called me through one Magnus Chilaka and threatened to kill me over not supporting him for Imo State governorship”.

Comrade Franklyne Maduabuchi Edede hails from Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State. His SOS dispatch reads, “Please this is to inform u that EMEKA IHEDIOHA just called me now through one Magnus Chilaka”s phone and threatened to deal with me. I do not understand why Emeka Ihedioha is bent on taking my life. I was shocked to narrows that EMEKA IHEDIOHA could come out open and told me that he’s going to kill me.”

Hon. Ihedioha was reached via his mobile phone but he did not respond.

Comrade Edede has since reported the threat to the appropriate authorities.

112 total views, no views today