Hoodlums Kill Four NDLEA Officers, Burn Patrol Vehicles

February 18, 2019 1:01 pm
Hoodlums suspected to be drug peddlers on Sunday night reportedly killed four officers of the Ondo State command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the hoodlums also burnt the official vehicle of the Agency used for patrol in the area.

It was learnt that the suspected drug peddlers who were three in number carried AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons when they attacked the NDLEA officers who were on patrol.

They were said to have emerged on a motorcycle and shot the four NDLEA officers on the chest, but one of the officers narrowly escaped into the bush.

The NDLEA officers were met unawares at their checkpoint along lkaro, Sabo road. All efforts to escape death failed.

Five of the NDLEA officers on patrol were said to have been on patrol before the killers emerged.

All their rifles and personal belongings were carted away by the hoodlums.

The dead NDLEA officers are Abduljalad Mohammed, Wellinton Emmanuel, Magaji Aliu and Mohammed lliyasu.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Femi Joseph, a Superintendent of Police(SP) who confirmed the incident, said the Police would collaborate with the NDLEA to bring the culprits to book.

According to him, the state police command was investigating the incident, with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

He assured that those who perpetrated the devilish act would be apprehended and prosecuted.

Joseph said the NDLEA and the Police would work together to ensure that justice was done on the matter soonest.

