Hold Okorocha Responsible If Violence Breaks In Imo – Madumere

While Peace accord has been signed by all the Candidates of various Political Parties in Imo State, the Deputy Governor of Imo State and leader of All Progressives Congress, Prince Eze Madumere has asked the world to hold Governor Rochas Okorocha responsible should there be any form of political violence and thuggery during February 16 Presidential and Nation’s Assembly elections.

The Deputy Governor fired the warning ye, Thursday, morning while fielding questions from a delegation of Election Observers from the United States of America led by Mr. Chris Uche, who paid him a courtesy visit at his country home, Achi, Ezi autonomous community in Mbieri, Mbaitoli local government of Imo State.

Madumere said that Okorocha who is contesting Imo West senatorial seat is desperate following his irrecoverable diminished popularity.

“It is true that all the candidates have signed peace accord to abide by the spirit of the pact by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the electioneering process. Let me warn, should there be an eruption of violence, hold Okorocha responsible. He is desperate. He has lot popularity owing to his misrule and sadistic life style where inflicting pains on the people is his only source of happiness.”

He reminded his guests of Okorocha’s public statements, promising to spill blood to ensure that he installs himself as Senator and his puppet son-in-law as governor. “Imo people have rejected it and that is why he is desperate. He has been training militia groups, imported some hoodlums and we know that they are camped at various points of the state. We call on the police and other security agencies who I am sure of the development through various sources of intelligence.”

Madumere insists that Okorocha is fighting like a wounded lion having been cut to size in the cause of building turning the state to a family political dynasty.

Madumere revealed that Okorocha had wanted all the family members to occupy all the juicy elective and appointive posts. “He wants to continue in office by proxy, he wants the wife to be House of Representatives member, he wants the family members to be Chief of Staff, Commissioner for finance, Majority leader in the House of Assembly and what have you.”

These emphasized that such were some of the reasons he said he chose to rather be on the side of the people.

He called on Imolites to go about the civil rights lawfully and resist violence.

He called on the Police and other security agencies to do their and should not be a willing tool in the hand of Okorocha to avoid violence, which might not be in the interests of anyone.

On the preparedness of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Madumere said that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has done by following strictly the timeline it set for itself. He however believes that the electoral arbiter has a whole lot to prove in 2019 general election, saying it is the reason they frantic effort to prove themselves to Nigerians, especially during the conduct of elections and ensuring that there is free, fair and credible elections.

