Fire Destroyed Property Worth Millions In Gboko



By Terfa Naswem

Gboko Local Government in Benue State today was thrown in tears as fire destroyed property worth millions at a plaza located close to Gyado Junction.

According to an eye witness, Kator Ahangba who was at the scene of the incident said the fire which began at about 2:00 am today was caused by an electrical fault after an electrical wire sparked and resulted to the fire which went beyond control.

He said the plaza is made of more than 10 shops with other residential apartments attached to it.

He said some of the apartments had gas cylinders that were exploding which made evacuation impossible otherwise a lot of property would have been evacuated.

All the residential apartments and shops were destroyed with no property brought out exception of three shops that were not affected by the fire which are “Trendy Speyorankins Nig. LTD., “Briteco Electrical Store” and one other provision store. These stores were not affected because they are on the last floor of a one-storey building.

This incident hit Gboko not too long after an inferno destroyed one of the main markets in Gboko early January this year.

