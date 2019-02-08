Expect 11 Million Votes From Us, Fulani Youths Tell Buhari

Fulani Youths Association of Nigeria (Jonde Jam), has told President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to expect 11 million votes from them in the forthcoming presidential elections.

The socio-cultural organisation registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, gave the assurance in in Abuja when their national executive committee paid a visit to the national headquarters of the APC Women and Youth Presidential Campaign Team headed by Hajiya Aisha Buhari.

They were received by the national leaders of the campaign team led by the Chairman of the Central Working Committee of the campaign team, Gen. Buba Marwa (retd).

While justifying their support for Buhari, national President of Jonde Jam, Alhaji Maikano Abdullahi, said their decision to back the President for a second term was based on his antecedents and integrity.

He said, “We realize that two Fulanis are running in the presidential election but in our deliberations, we found President Buhari to be the most suitable and qualified. He is a leader with no foreign account, he has been governor and oil minister but has never stolen a kobo from the public treasury. We see him as a talakwa like us and this is why we zeroed in on him as our candidate.”

We assembled in Abuja from across the country and would be going back to our General Assembly where we will share kolanut as a seal on our decision to deliver 11 million votes as our bloc support for Buhari.

In his response, Marwa expressed appreciation for their support and urged them to go ahead and mobilise more than the 11 million votes they have promised.

According to him, it is only when they do such that the Nigeria of their dream would be realized by the Buhari presidency.

Other leaders of the APC Women and Youth Presidential Campaign team who joined Marwa to receive the Jonde Jam leaders numbering about 100 include former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba; Major General Alkali (retd), Hajia Binta Muazu; Ms. Juliet Ibeku, Mrs. Pauline Tallen, and Ambassador Justice Dodo.

