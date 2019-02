Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala has lost the Kaduna South senatorial election to the incumbent, Senator Danjuma La’ah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

INEC Returning Officer, Suleiman Yashim, who announced the result in Kafanchan Monday evening, said Sen. Danjuma La’ah of the PDP polled a total of 268,923 votes to defeat Deputy Governor, Barnabas Bala Bantex of the APC, who polled 133,287 votes.

