EFCC Grills SSS Finance Director Loyal To Ex-DG Lawal Daura – Report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is currently drilling the Assistant Director of Finance in the State Security Service, SSS, Kunle Kadri, Over alleged loyalty to the immediate past director-general of the agency, Lawal Daura.

According to a report by the Premium Times, Mr Kadri was whisked from his home in handcuffs on Tuesday following a tip off over a brewing controversy on the N10.2 billion supplementary budget that the SSS received, in part, for its elections operations.

The source said Mr Kadri is currently detained at the cells of the Idiagbon House headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.

Mr Kadri is a noted ally and confidant of Mr Daura and is suspected to be still in active dialogue with him “so much as to describe it as a fiduciary relationship,” the source added.

However, the report noted that the EFCC is not officially speaking on Mr Kadri’s investigation but usually reliable inside voices hinted that the assistant director would help provide some sunshine around the N10.2 billion supplementary budget fingered on Mr Daura.

The supplementary election budget was proposed while Mr Daura headed the SSS but was released after his exit and during the tenure of the current head of the agency, Yusuf Bichi.

“We think he is already making helpful statements for now and since he has worked with the past three directors-general of the service, there is no better person to offer a literate interpretation of some of the barbed edges in the accounting process at the agency,” a Premium Times source remarked.

