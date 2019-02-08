EFCC Arraigns NEMA Pilot For N91m Fraud





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Mamman Ali Ibrahim before Justice A. I. Kutigi of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT High Court, sitting in Gwagwalada, on a two-count charge, bordering on criminal breach of trust.

Ibrahim, who served as a pilot in charge of Air Ambulance Aviation Unit and Helicopter Emergencies Service with the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, is alleged to have diverted over N91 million, money meant for taking care of the fleets, including Airbus, Air ambulance and the Helicopter.

His journey to the dock on February 7, 2019, followed a petition to the office of the Vice President, which was forwarded to the office of the acting EFCC Chairman, for investigation.

Investigations revealed that Ibrahim commercialised both the ambulance and the helicopter. He, however, claimed that the directive to commercialise them came from the office of a former vice president and a former Accountant General of the Federation, AGF.

Further investigations also revealed that the total sum of N285 million was realized from the commercialisation of the aircraft, while N63 million was paid to the AGF.

It was also gathered that N11 million was paid to NEMA, while the balance was yet to be accounted for.

According to the petition, over N4million was paid into the account of Aerocare West Africa Limited, a company belonging to the defendant, which he transferred to his family members.

One of the counts reads in part: “That you, Mamman Ali Ibrahim, whilst being employed in the public service and serving as a pilot in charge of Air Ambulance Aviation Unit and Helicopter Emergencies Services with the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, between 2014 and 2015, at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being entrusted with dominion over money, to wit, the sum of N64,550,810 (Sixty Four Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ten Naira) only, being part of the proceeds realized from the commercialization of the aircraft belonging to NEMA”.

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Deborah Ademu-Eteh, asked the court for a trial date.

Defence counsel, Aduojo Abah, however, moved the motion for the bail of his client.

Ademu-Eteh opposed the application, urging the court to “consider the severity of the punishment and the character of the evidence before the court”.

After listening to all the arguments, Justice Kutigi granted him bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum. The surety being a public servant not lower than level 14, must be a resident within the jurisdiction.

The case has been adjourned to April 10, 2019, for trial.

